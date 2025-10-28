Mansehra court sentences man to life term in blasphemy case

MANSEHRA: An additional district and sessions judge has handed down life imprisonment to a man convicted in a blasphemy case.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs0.5 million on him. He was accused of uploading blasphemous content on social media platforms. A case was registered against him on Aug 9 last year.

“We had constituted a joint investigation team (JIT), which not only retrieved the blasphemous material through FIR but also presented solid and undeniable evidence before the court,” the district police officer, Shafiullah Khan Gandapur, told journalists.

He said that due to the sensitive nature of the case, the trial proceedings were held inside district jail under tight security. “We arrested the convict, Samarul Islam, and also recovered the mobile phone and other gadgets used for uploading the sacrilegious remarks against Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him),” he said.

He said a group of citizens lodged FIR against the accused, prompting swift action by police. “We are strictly monitoring social media platforms to ensure that no one posts material that can hurt religious sentiments,” said Mr Gandapur.

MPA: MPA Syeda Sonia Hussain, a pioneer member of district protection committee constituted by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, said on Monday that she would strive to eliminate gender-based and other forms of violence against women.

“Literacy rate among women in our district, as well as across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, is alarmingly low, which prevents them from raising their voice for their rights. The establishment of these committees at district level is a major step in the right direction. I will play a proactive role to end all kinds of gender-based violence,” she told journalists here.

Ms Hussain, who was recently notified as a member of district protection committee under Domestic Violence Against Women (Prevention and Protection) Act, 2021, by deputy secretary provincial assembly, said that she would leave no stone unturned to eliminate discrimination against women in society.

“Women survivors (victims) can meet me at my office, established in tehsil municipal administration secretariat, to register their complaints on any working day,” she said.

Published in Dawn, October 28th, 2025