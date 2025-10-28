E-Paper | October 28, 2025

Drug addict kills brother in Landi Kotal

Our Correspondent Published October 28, 2025 Updated October 28, 2025 05:25am
comments
Whatsapp Channel

KHYBER: A young trader was shot dead by his younger brother over a pity issue in Landi Kotal tehsil of Khyber tribal district on Monday.

Police said that though no case was registered against the suspect, they knew from family sources that Mohammad Arafat, a custom clearing agent and resident of Fatmikhel locality, was not happy with his younger brother’s addiction to drugs.

They said that the younger brother got annoyed at perpetual counselling by the deceased and he fired at him inside their hujra after an exchange of hot words. The suspect escaped after the incident.

Hospital sources said that Mohammad Arafat was brought to district headquarters hospital with excessive bleeding and was immediately referred to Peshawar.

He, however, succumbed to his injuries while on the way to Peshawar. Police said that the family had not approached them till evening and they would register an FIR on their own to pursue the case.

Meanwhile, scores of labourers staged a peace rally in Landi Kotal and also demanded immediate reopening of Torkham border.

The participants of the peace match demanded a negotiated settlement of the issue of cross-border terrorism, saying war would bring further miseries to the citizens of both countries.

Published in Dawn, October 28th, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Stale methods
27 Oct, 2025

Stale methods

THE state’s lawfare against journalists to mute free speech has contributed to the existing atmosphere of...
Dim prospects
27 Oct, 2025

Dim prospects

PRIME Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s newly announced Roshan Economy Power Package is being hailed as a ‘landmark’...
Weapon displays
Updated 27 Oct, 2025

Weapon displays

IT is commendable that the Punjab government is moving to eliminate illegal weapons from the province. It now ...
Collective security
Updated 26 Oct, 2025

Collective security

IN these times of frequent global conflict, as the old order collapses and new rules are being written, there is ...
Maternity rights
26 Oct, 2025

Maternity rights

PAKISTAN has long failed to recognise that economic growth and gender equality are inseparable. And so, the recent...
Meeting denied
26 Oct, 2025

Meeting denied

NEVER have the courts appeared so helpless in enforcing their writ. On Thursday, a three-member Islamabad High Court...
On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe