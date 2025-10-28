Drug addict kills brother in Landi Kotal

KHYBER: A young trader was shot dead by his younger brother over a pity issue in Landi Kotal tehsil of Khyber tribal district on Monday.

Police said that though no case was registered against the suspect, they knew from family sources that Mohammad Arafat, a custom clearing agent and resident of Fatmikhel locality, was not happy with his younger brother’s addiction to drugs.

They said that the younger brother got annoyed at perpetual counselling by the deceased and he fired at him inside their hujra after an exchange of hot words. The suspect escaped after the incident.

Hospital sources said that Mohammad Arafat was brought to district headquarters hospital with excessive bleeding and was immediately referred to Peshawar.

He, however, succumbed to his injuries while on the way to Peshawar. Police said that the family had not approached them till evening and they would register an FIR on their own to pursue the case.

Meanwhile, scores of labourers staged a peace rally in Landi Kotal and also demanded immediate reopening of Torkham border.

The participants of the peace match demanded a negotiated settlement of the issue of cross-border terrorism, saying war would bring further miseries to the citizens of both countries.

