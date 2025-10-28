Residents demand effective steps for peace in Bannu

LAKKI MARWAT: The Mamandkhel tribesmen have demanded of the government to take effective measures to ensure lasting peace and prevention of quadcopter attacks in the region.

The demand was made during a jirga held in Bannu with elder Malik Amir Feroz Khan in the chair. Other participating elders included Faiz Mohammad Khan, Rasool Nawaz Khan, Malik Awal Noor, Malik Umar Qiaz, Sher Ali, Haji Raqeeb Nawaz, Masoom Wazir, Anaar Khan, Malik Gul Nawaz Khan, Asghar Khan and Imran Khan.

A large number of tribesmen and youths also turned up and gave proposals about how to check lawlessness in the area.

The speakers expressed anger over increasing quadcopter attacks and said that innocent citizens were being targeted in such strikes.

They complained that the perpetrators of attacks did not even spare mosques as one was hit with a quadcopter.

The elders said the district administration and police had assured them that there would be no such attacks in the future, but strikes continued to happen.

They asked the government not to impose curfew or restrict people’s movement on Saturdays, saying that local tribesmen suffered from clashes between terrorists and law-enforcement agencies in populated areas.

The elders complained that whenever a law and order situation arose, student learning and businesses suffered the most.

They said that the government and law-enforcement agencies should take effective steps to establish lasting peace, protect citizens and restore normalcy in the region.

Meanwhile, the Madakhel tribal elders and police authorities on Monday agreed to make concerted efforts to maintain peace and eliminate terrorism from the region.

The agreement came in a jirga held at the regional police office in Bannu. RPO Sajjad Khan and other police officers were also in attendance.

The elders said that without the people’s active support, the police couldn’t wipe out crimes and terrorism on their own.

They called for close coordination between police officials and local elders at the police station level and said that joint efforts would help eliminate terrorists completely.

The elders also praised the region’s police for result-oriented actions against anti-state and anti-peace elements and said they would fully cooperate with police for maintaining lasting peace in the region.

The RPO acknowledged the role of elders in peace efforts and declared the people-police cooperation inevitable for lasting peace.

“The police are vigilant to protect public life and property. We’re utilising all resources to maintain sustainable peace in the region,” he said.

Mr Khan said special instructions had already been issued to subordinate police officials to improve liaison with people at the police station level and curb crime and terrorism with the support of elders.

Published in Dawn, October 28th, 2025