Functions, rallies mark Kashmir Black Day across KP

LAKKI MARWAT: Functions and rallies across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Monday marked the Kashmir Black Day with the participants expressing solidarity with people of the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) in their struggle for attaining the right to determine their future by themselves.

The education department with support of the boy scouts association took out a rally from Government Shaheed Mohammad Ghassan Khan Centennial Model High School No 1, in Lakki Marwat city.

The participants marched on the Old Kutchery Road and converged in front of TMA’s offices.

A declamation contest was also held at the school with speakers shedding light on the historical importance of the Kashmir freedom struggle. They said October 27 was observed as black day across the world to denounce India for sending its troops to Srinagar on this day in 1947 in a bid to occupy the state of Jammu and Kashmir.

Participants highlight historical importance of Kashmiris’ freedom struggle

The education department also organised a photo exhibition at Government Higher Secondary School No 3, Michenkhel.

Lakki deputy commissioner Hameedullah Khan and assistant commissioner Sohail Bukhari also led rallies at the District Headquarters Complex, Tajazai, and in Lakki city, respectively.

In Bannu, deputy commissioner Mohammad Fahim led a rally to express solidarity with the people of IIOJK.

Kashmir Black Day was observed across the Hazara division with rallies and programmes organised to express solidarity with the people of held Kashmir.

Rallies were held in Mansehra, Torghar and Kohistan districts.

Students and faculty members of Hazara University also took out a rally on the campus.

Holding banners and placards, people from different walks of life also staged a rally in Naran, the commercial hub of Kaghan Valley.

Programmes and processions were also organised in the upper parts of Hazara.

The Lower Dir administration organised an event at the District Assembly Hall, Balambat, to observe Kashmir Black Day.

The event began with a documentary on Kashmir Black Day and the playing of national and Kashmiri anthems. Students presented national songs, poems and speeches. The participants observed one-minute silence.

Kashmir Black Day was also observed across the Kohat division.

The main event was held at the Divisional Headquarters, where commissioner Syed Motasim Billah Shah was the chief guest.

The ceremony started with one-minute silence to express solidarity with the oppressed people of IIOJK.

National and Kashmiri flags were hoisted together.

Various events and programmes were organised in Mohmand district to mark the Kashmir Black Day.

An event at Ghalanai Jirga Hall featured a debate contest where students from various schools delivered speeches denouncing Indian oppression and expressing solidarity with the Kashmiri people.

Various rallies, walks, and special events were organised by the district administration, government departments, and educational institutions, across Dera Ismail Khan, reaffirming Pakistan’s unwavering support for the Kashmir’s cause.

At Gomal University, a Kashmir solidarity walk was held led by Vice-Chancellor Prof Mohammad Zafar Iqbal.

Events were also held in the Charsadda district to mark the Kashmir Black Day.

A rally was held in Shangla to mark the Kashmir Black Day.

The rally, led by additional deputy commissioner Syed Hammad Haider, started from the deputy commissioner’s office and culminated at the main bazaar.

Published in Dawn, October 28th, 2025