KP relieves forestry dept secretary on Centre’s request

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government on Monday relieved secretary of the climate change and forestry department Shahid Zaman of his services in the province at the request of the federal government.

A notification issued from the establishment department read, “In pursuance of the Establishment Division’s notification of July 25, Mr Shahid Zaman, PAS, BS-20 presently posted as secretary to climate change, forestry, environment and wildlife department has been hereby relieved of his duties under KP government to enable him to join his assignment in the Establishment Division, Islamabad in the public interest, with immediate effect.”

Mr Zaman, whose some action as the forest secretary had reportedly ruffled feathers, was ordered to report to the Establishment Division in July. However, the then chief minister, Ali Amin Khan Gandapur, asked him to continue in office.

On Aug 1, the establishment department formally requested the Establishment Division to allow Mr Zaman to stay put.

In a letter addressed to the secretary of the Establishment Division, it had noted that Mr Zaman was currently posted as the secretary of the climate change, forestry, environment and wildlife department and since his posting, the activities of the department had increased manifold.

“The provincial government has assigned some other important task to the officer, [and] it is practically difficult to spare the services of the officer from his current post as his posting out would adversely affect the timely completion of the important tasks under his supervision and subsequently will create difficulties in later stages and therefore, the chief minister had approved to approach the Establishment Division to allow the officer at the disposal of KP,” the letter read.

However, the Establishment Division never withdrew his transfer orders. Soon after the resignation of Ali Amin Khan Gandapur as the chief minister, Mr Zaman was relieved of his duties in the province.

Published in Dawn, October 28th, 2025