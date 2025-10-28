LG employees seek release of salary

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: Local government employees and pensioners have complained that they have been facing severe financial hardships as they have been without salaries and pensions for the last several months.

Leaders of LG Employees Federation appealed to provincial government to order early release of their pending salaries and pensions.

Federation patron-in-chief Shaukat Kayani, president Haji Anwar Kamal Khan Marwat, chairman Mehboobullah, general secretary Suleman Khan Hoti and affiliated union representatives Qaiser Kamran, Bilal Khadam, Saeed Gul, Basheer Bacha and Waheed Khan Jadoon demanded of the government to release salaries of the employees.

They demanded of Chief Minister Sohail Afridi, Chief Secretary Shahab Ali Shah, Local Government Secretary Sardar Saqib Raza Aslam and Local Council Board Secretary Waheedur Rehman to immediately ensure payment of salaries and pensions to employees.

They said that due to continued government’s negligence, local government institutions were facing crisis, with no authority taking responsibility for the plight of employees and pensioners.

ROBBERY: Robbers looted cash, weapons and mobile phones from security guards belonging to a private company at gunpoint on CPEC road.

According to a police official, Noor Azam, a resident of Taxila, lodged a report at Shaheed Nawab police station, stating that during the night when they were stationed on CPEC Road unidentified armed men looted them.

The robbers took away a 12-bore shotgun from security guard Kamran, an SMG with 20 rounds and a smart phone along with Rs2,000 cash from security guard Hammad Shah and another SMG with 10 rounds and Rs3,400 cash from security guard Shahbaz.

They also snatched a mobile phone and Rs10,000 from driver Waqar Azim as well as a mobile phone and Rs4,000 from complainant.

The complainant stated that all the guards were employees of a private security company assigned with security of CPEC route. The robbers escaped after looting security guards. Police registered a case and launched investigation.

Published in Dawn, October 28th, 2025