Teacher shot dead in Gadoon Amazai

SWABI: Unidentified assailants on Monday shot dead a teacher of a government school in Gadoon Amazai mountainous belt, the police and his family said.

The deceased was identified as Inayatullah, hailing from Dalori village of Gadoon Amazai. He had joined the education department in 2016 and was recently promoted to senior Qari post and transferred from government higher secondary school, Kabgani, to government high school, Ghani Chathra.

He was on way to school when unidentified assailants riding a motorcycle opened fire on him near the Bada checkpost. He died on the spot. The attackers escaped the area.

The body was shifted to the Tehsil Headquarters Hospital for autopsy.

Published in Dawn, October 28th, 2025