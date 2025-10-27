E-Paper | October 27, 2025

PM Shehbaz leaves for Riyadh to attend Future Investment Initiative conference

Dawn.com | Tahir Sherani Published October 27, 2025 Updated October 27, 2025 01:18pm
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif departs Lahore for Riyadh, Saudi Arabia to represent Pakistan at the Ninth Edition of the Future Investment Initiative, on Oct 27, 2025, — X/PTVNewsOfficial
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif departs Lahore for Riyadh, Saudi Arabia to represent Pakistan at the Ninth Edition of the Future Investment Initiative, on Oct 27, 2025, — X/PTVNewsOfficial
comments
Whatsapp Channel

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif departed for Saudi Arabia on Monday to represent Pakistan at the Ninth Edition of the Future Investment Initiative (FII9) in Riyadh, according to a statement issued by the Prime Minister’s Office.

The PM is visiting Saudi Arabia at the invitation of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and will lead a high-level Pakistani delegation during the trip.

The delegation includes Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb, Information Minister Attaullah Tarar and PM’s aides Tariq Fatemi and Bilal Bin Saqib, according to the PMO statement.

The invitation for the conference, signed by the crown prince, was given to PM Shehbaz in August by Ambassador of the King­dom of Saudi Arabia Naw­af bin Said Al-Malky.

The FII9 will convene global leaders, investors, policymakers, and innovators to explore the theme, “The Key to Prosperity: Unlocking New Frontiers of Growth”. Thematic discussions will address global challenges and opportunities, focusing on key topics such as innovation, sustainability, economic inclusion, and geopolitical shifts.

The Foreign Office (FO) said in a statement yesterday that during his visit, the PM would engage with the Saudi leadership to explore avenues for enhanced cooperation in the trade, investment, energy, and human resource sectors.

“The discussions will also cover regional and global issues of mutual interest and concern,” it added.

On the sidelines of the summit, the PM will also interact with leaders from other participating countries and heads of international organisations.

The FO said these exchanges would highlight Pakistan’s investment potential and its readiness to pursue collaborations in sustainable development, in line with the “Think, Exchange, and Act” model.

Pak Saudi Ties
World

Read more

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Stale methods
27 Oct, 2025

Stale methods

THE state’s lawfare against journalists to mute free speech has contributed to the existing atmosphere of...
Dim prospects
27 Oct, 2025

Dim prospects

PRIME Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s newly announced Roshan Economy Power Package is being hailed as a ‘landmark’...
Weapon displays
Updated 27 Oct, 2025

Weapon displays

IT is commendable that the Punjab government is moving to eliminate illegal weapons from the province. It now ...
Collective security
Updated 26 Oct, 2025

Collective security

IN these times of frequent global conflict, as the old order collapses and new rules are being written, there is ...
Maternity rights
26 Oct, 2025

Maternity rights

PAKISTAN has long failed to recognise that economic growth and gender equality are inseparable. And so, the recent...
Meeting denied
26 Oct, 2025

Meeting denied

NEVER have the courts appeared so helpless in enforcing their writ. On Thursday, a three-member Islamabad High Court...
On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe