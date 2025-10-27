PM Shehbaz leaves for Riyadh to attend Future Investment Initiative conference

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif departed for Saudi Arabia on Monday to represent Pakistan at the Ninth Edition of the Future Investment Initiative (FII9) in Riyadh, according to a statement issued by the Prime Minister’s Office.

The PM is visiting Saudi Arabia at the invitation of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and will lead a high-level Pakistani delegation during the trip.

The delegation includes Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb, Information Minister Attaullah Tarar and PM’s aides Tariq Fatemi and Bilal Bin Saqib, according to the PMO statement.

The invitation for the conference, signed by the crown prince, was given to PM Shehbaz in August by Ambassador of the King­dom of Saudi Arabia Naw­af bin Said Al-Malky.

The FII9 will convene global leaders, investors, policymakers, and innovators to explore the theme, “The Key to Prosperity: Unlocking New Frontiers of Growth”. Thematic discussions will address global challenges and opportunities, focusing on key topics such as innovation, sustainability, economic inclusion, and geopolitical shifts.

The Foreign Office (FO) said in a statement yesterday that during his visit, the PM would engage with the Saudi leadership to explore avenues for enhanced cooperation in the trade, investment, energy, and human resource sectors.

“The discussions will also cover regional and global issues of mutual interest and concern,” it added.

On the sidelines of the summit, the PM will also interact with leaders from other participating countries and heads of international organisations.

The FO said these exchanges would highlight Pakistan’s investment potential and its readiness to pursue collaborations in sustainable development, in line with the “Think, Exchange, and Act” model.