5 Levies personnel among 6 injured in blast targeting Kech DC’s covoy in Turbat: police

Six people, including five Levies Force personnel, were injured in a bomb blast targeting the convoy of Kech Deputy Commissioner (DC) Major (retd) Bashir Barech in Balochistan’s Turbat on Monday, according to police.

Kech Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Captain (retd) Zohaib Mohsin told Dawn.com that a remote-controlled bomb was used in the attack that took place at the Press Club road.

“The bomb, which was planted in a motorcycle, was triggered using a remote control when the DC’s convoy was passing by the area,” he said, adding that five Levies personnel and a passerby were injured in the incident.

The Kech DC remained safe, he added.

One of the vehicles in his convoy was also severely damaged, the SSP said

Police and Frontier Corps personnel had reached the site of the incident and were further investigating the matter, he said.

Pakistan has witnessed an increase in terrorist attacks, particularly in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan, mostly targeting police, law enforcement personnel, and security forces. The increase followed the banned Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan’s move to end a ceasefire agreement with the government in 2022.

On Saturday, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, while speaking at a national workshop in Balochistan, regretted the resurgence of terrorism in the province and other regions, calling for a serious look at “the reasons that led to the unrest”.

This is a developing story that is being updated as the situation evolves. Initial reports in the media can sometimes be inaccurate. We will strive to ensure timeliness and accuracy by relying on credible sources, such as concerned, qualified authorities and our staff reporters.