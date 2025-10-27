E-Paper | October 27, 2025

5 Levies personnel among 6 injured in blast targeting Kech DC’s covoy in Turbat: police

Ismail Sasoli Published October 27, 2025 Updated October 27, 2025 12:11pm
A vehicle damaged in a bomb blast in Balochistan’s Turbat on October 27. — Provided by author
A vehicle damaged in a bomb blast in Balochistan’s Turbat on October 27. — Provided by author
comments
Whatsapp Channel

Six people, including five Levies Force personnel, were injured in a bomb blast targeting the convoy of Kech Deputy Commissioner (DC) Major (retd) Bashir Barech in Balochistan’s Turbat on Monday, according to police.

Kech Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Captain (retd) Zohaib Mohsin told Dawn.com that a remote-controlled bomb was used in the attack that took place at the Press Club road.

“The bomb, which was planted in a motorcycle, was triggered using a remote control when the DC’s convoy was passing by the area,” he said, adding that five Levies personnel and a passerby were injured in the incident.

The Kech DC remained safe, he added.

One of the vehicles in his convoy was also severely damaged, the SSP said

Police and Frontier Corps personnel had reached the site of the incident and were further investigating the matter, he said.

Pakistan has witnessed an increase in terrorist attacks, particularly in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan, mostly targeting police, law enforcement personnel, and security forces. The increase followed the banned Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan’s move to end a ceasefire agreement with the government in 2022.

On Saturday, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, while speaking at a national workshop in Balochistan, regretted the resurgence of terrorism in the province and other regions, calling for a serious look at “the reasons that led to the unrest”.

This is a developing story that is being updated as the situation evolves. Initial reports in the media can sometimes be inaccurate. We will strive to ensure timeliness and accuracy by relying on credible sources, such as concerned, qualified authorities and our staff reporters.

Pakistan

Read more

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Stale methods
27 Oct, 2025

Stale methods

THE state’s lawfare against journalists to mute free speech has contributed to the existing atmosphere of...
Dim prospects
27 Oct, 2025

Dim prospects

PRIME Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s newly announced Roshan Economy Power Package is being hailed as a ‘landmark’...
Weapon displays
Updated 27 Oct, 2025

Weapon displays

IT is commendable that the Punjab government is moving to eliminate illegal weapons from the province. It now ...
Collective security
Updated 26 Oct, 2025

Collective security

IN these times of frequent global conflict, as the old order collapses and new rules are being written, there is ...
Maternity rights
26 Oct, 2025

Maternity rights

PAKISTAN has long failed to recognise that economic growth and gender equality are inseparable. And so, the recent...
Meeting denied
26 Oct, 2025

Meeting denied

NEVER have the courts appeared so helpless in enforcing their writ. On Thursday, a three-member Islamabad High Court...
On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe