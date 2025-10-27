E-Paper | October 27, 2025

From The Past Pages Of Dawn: 1975: Fifty Years Ago: Lebanon civil war

News agencies Published October 27, 2025 Updated October 27, 2025 05:52am
BEIRUT: The Lebanese Cabinet was called into extraordinary session today [Oct 26] to grapple with the worsening civil war which has sent the death toll soaring towards 2,000 in a half year. The Cabinet’s special session was the only evidence of political efforts to end the factional fighting which has raged, mainly in Beirut and its suburbs, between Christian and Muslim gunmen. At least seven people died today … when shells fell on the local headquarters of the … Nasserite Move­m­­ent… . Christian and Muslim men, women and children … staged peace marches in some districts worst hit by the fighting but one group of marchers were forced to flee when mortar bombs fell near them.

[Meanwhile, as reported by our staff correspondent from Quetta,] great significance is being attached in political circles here to a get-together arranged of prominent leaders and workers of the now defunct Baluchistan NAP at Mengal House here, residence of the detained former Provincial Chief Minister, Sardar Ataullah Khan Mengal, on Nov 1… . Although the purpose ... could not be ascertained … [indications are] … that the leaders and workers … would hold consultations.

Published in Dawn, October 27th, 2025

Opinion

Editorial

Stale methods
27 Oct, 2025

Stale methods

THE state’s lawfare against journalists to mute free speech has contributed to the existing atmosphere of...
Dim prospects
27 Oct, 2025

Dim prospects

PRIME Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s newly announced Roshan Economy Power Package is being hailed as a ‘landmark’...
Weapon displays
27 Oct, 2025

Weapon displays

IT is commendable that the Punjab government is moving to eliminate illegal weapons from the province. It now ...
Collective security
Updated 26 Oct, 2025

Collective security

IN these times of frequent global conflict, as the old order collapses and new rules are being written, there is ...
Maternity rights
26 Oct, 2025

Maternity rights

PAKISTAN has long failed to recognise that economic growth and gender equality are inseparable. And so, the recent...
Meeting denied
26 Oct, 2025

Meeting denied

NEVER have the courts appeared so helpless in enforcing their writ. On Thursday, a three-member Islamabad High Court...