From The Past Pages Of Dawn: 1975: Fifty Years Ago: Lebanon civil war

BEIRUT: The Lebanese Cabinet was called into extraordinary session today [Oct 26] to grapple with the worsening civil war which has sent the death toll soaring towards 2,000 in a half year. The Cabinet’s special session was the only evidence of political efforts to end the factional fighting which has raged, mainly in Beirut and its suburbs, between Christian and Muslim gunmen. At least seven people died today … when shells fell on the local headquarters of the … Nasserite Move­m­­ent… . Christian and Muslim men, women and children … staged peace marches in some districts worst hit by the fighting but one group of marchers were forced to flee when mortar bombs fell near them.

[Meanwhile, as reported by our staff correspondent from Quetta,] great significance is being attached in political circles here to a get-together arranged of prominent leaders and workers of the now defunct Baluchistan NAP at Mengal House here, residence of the detained former Provincial Chief Minister, Sardar Ataullah Khan Mengal, on Nov 1… . Although the purpose ... could not be ascertained … [indications are] … that the leaders and workers … would hold consultations.

Published in Dawn, October 27th, 2025