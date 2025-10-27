E-Paper | October 27, 2025

From The Past Pages Of Dawn: 1950: Seventy-five years ago: Britain’s Kashmir plan

News agencies Published October 27, 2025 Updated October 27, 2025 05:52am
LAKE SUCCESS: Well-informed sources said on Thursday [Oct 26] that the United States endorses Britain’s suggestion that the Security Council name a five-nation sub-committee to try and find some solution for the [Kashmir] dispute… . They said the British idea is that five of the non-permanent members of the Security Council — Yugoslavia, Cuba, Egypt, Ecuador and Norway — compose the committee to work on the question. The sixth non-permanent member … Bharat would be excluded as an “interested party”.

The British are understood to be uncertain whether to introduce the proposal formally. They are awaiting reaction from Bharati officials here who cabled to New Delhi … for instructions. The British proposal is regarded … as a device to avoid reviewing the entire Kashmir debate … at a time when there appears little hope of bringing the two parties … together and when the [UN] …. echoes with so many other controversial items. …

Well-qualified informants said the British “suggestion” had been made to Bharat in “rather a vague and informal manner” but they understood that it already had been cleared with Pakistan who had agreed to accept it.

Published in Dawn, October 27th, 2025

