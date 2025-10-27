No lessons learnt

THIS is with reference to the article ‘Shaping of Pak-US ties’ (Sept 28), which mentioned only the consequential outcome without offering any solution to the chronic issues that have surrounded bilateral ties between the United States and Pakistan. One is thoroughly disappointed to note that Islamabad has not learnt any lesson from its past relations with the US. Is it still required to remind Islamabad the tricky milestone of these ties, like the 1965, 1971 and Kargil wars, sale of F-16s, Pakistan’s nuclear programme, the Pressler Amendment, Afghan war, and many more?

By now, Islamabad should have learnt to formulate a stable, unidirectional foreign policy based purely on national interests, and stopped running after ‘false signals’ emanated deliberately to lure back the Pakistani establishment at various time-points because the US needs Pakistan’s ‘services’ again to get what it wants in the short term. Islamabad should make it mandatory for both running civil and military bureaucracy mechanisms to study Daniel Seth Markey’s No Exit From Pakistan: America’s Tortured Relationship with Islamabad.

It mentions in clear words that it has been a policy of Washington to keep Pakistan under turmoil. A strong country’s policies, both financial and defence, are formulated while keeping in mind the state’s interests, and not personal gains.

Abid Mahmud Ansari

Islamabad

Published in Dawn, October 27th, 2025