Deprived institutions

INSTITUTIONS of special education in the federal capital are suffering due to lack of resources, inadequate assistive technology, insufficient teaching staff, and specialised teaching material. The allocated funds often do not reach schools and training centres, leaving students with special needs deprived of basic facilities, such as proper classrooms, teaching aids, and transportation.

Due to shortage of teachers, the existing teachers have been overburdened, and they feel frustrated because they have already been waiting for promotions since 2007. Besides, many positions have remained vacant, directly affecting the quality of education and care.

Parents of children with disabilities face constant struggles because of delays in services, limited vocational training opportunities, and lack of modern re-habilitation facilities. The situation has worsened in recent years due to misuse of funds, mismanagement and negligence.

Children with disabilities are the res-ponsibility of the whole society. They deserve equal opportunities to grow, learn and contribute to the nation’s progress. The relevant ministry and other relevant authorities should prioritise this sector by ensuring transparency in budget utilisation, recruiting qualified staff, providing modern training for teaching and staff, and upgrading the infrastructure of special education institutions in the capital. Only through sincere efforts can we provide these children with the dignity, respect and education they deserve.

Ashfaque Hussain Chandio
Islamabad

Published in Dawn, October 27th, 2025

