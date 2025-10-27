E-Paper | October 27, 2025

KE and its ways

From the Newspaper Published October 27, 2025 Updated October 27, 2025 05:52am
comments
Whatsapp Channel

K-ELECTRIC (KE) has announced load-shedding schedule for PECHS Block 6, totalling six hours, spanning from 10.30am to 12 noon, 3pm to 4.30pm, 6pm to 7.30pm, and 9pm to 10.30pm. This involves streets 55 and 56 from houses A to Q, and no loadshedding in the same street from houses R to Z. Under the plan, five streets have been subjected to loadshedding, while streets 53 and 54 have been spared even though they happen to be on the back of streets 55 and 56. This whole plan reeks of discrimination.

In this regard a complaint was also registered on the KE website, but nothing happened. A written complaint signed by several residents of these streets was submitted to KE’s Integrated Business Centre (IBC) at Tipu Sultan Road.

The complaint was accepted along with the request to have a meeting with the head of the IBC. A date and time was given, but when everyone arrived for the meeting, the official disappeared behind the facade of an ‘official meeting’.

Such is the callous attitude of KE officials towards customers. The KE staff has conceded that there is no illegal connection or defaulters in the said streets. The area is suffering from loadshedding because the feeder also serves Mahmoodabad area where illegal connection and default are said to be common. What kind of an argument is this? Is there no one who can intervene to make KE accountable?

Zafar Hasan Khan
Karachi

Published in Dawn, October 27th, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Stale methods
27 Oct, 2025

Stale methods

THE state’s lawfare against journalists to mute free speech has contributed to the existing atmosphere of...
Dim prospects
27 Oct, 2025

Dim prospects

PRIME Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s newly announced Roshan Economy Power Package is being hailed as a ‘landmark’...
Weapon displays
27 Oct, 2025

Weapon displays

IT is commendable that the Punjab government is moving to eliminate illegal weapons from the province. It now ...
Collective security
Updated 26 Oct, 2025

Collective security

IN these times of frequent global conflict, as the old order collapses and new rules are being written, there is ...
Maternity rights
26 Oct, 2025

Maternity rights

PAKISTAN has long failed to recognise that economic growth and gender equality are inseparable. And so, the recent...
Meeting denied
26 Oct, 2025

Meeting denied

NEVER have the courts appeared so helpless in enforcing their writ. On Thursday, a three-member Islamabad High Court...