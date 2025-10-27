KE and its ways

K-ELECTRIC (KE) has announced load-shedding schedule for PECHS Block 6, totalling six hours, spanning from 10.30am to 12 noon, 3pm to 4.30pm, 6pm to 7.30pm, and 9pm to 10.30pm. This involves streets 55 and 56 from houses A to Q, and no loadshedding in the same street from houses R to Z. Under the plan, five streets have been subjected to loadshedding, while streets 53 and 54 have been spared even though they happen to be on the back of streets 55 and 56. This whole plan reeks of discrimination.

In this regard a complaint was also registered on the KE website, but nothing happened. A written complaint signed by several residents of these streets was submitted to KE’s Integrated Business Centre (IBC) at Tipu Sultan Road.

The complaint was accepted along with the request to have a meeting with the head of the IBC. A date and time was given, but when everyone arrived for the meeting, the official disappeared behind the facade of an ‘official meeting’.

Such is the callous attitude of KE officials towards customers. The KE staff has conceded that there is no illegal connection or defaulters in the said streets. The area is suffering from loadshedding because the feeder also serves Mahmoodabad area where illegal connection and default are said to be common. What kind of an argument is this? Is there no one who can intervene to make KE accountable?

Zafar Hasan Khan

Karachi

Published in Dawn, October 27th, 2025