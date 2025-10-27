E-Paper | October 27, 2025

Energy justice

Published October 27, 2025
WITH the rapid installation of solar panels across households and businesses, many consumers have been able to reduce or even eliminate their reliance on the national grid. While this shift is commendable, it has left non-solar users carrying a heavier financial load. According to recent studies, non-solar consumers have borne an extra Rs200 billion in costs since 2024 to maintain the grid. This translates into higher per-unit charges, making electricity increasingly unaffordable for those who cannot afford solar panels.

The solar shift, while positive for sustainability, has created a two-tier energy system. Those who can afford solar plates enjoy reduced bills, while non-solar consumers remain tied to the national grid, raising their per-unit costs. In practical terms when solar consumers generate their own power and sell excess electricity back through net metering, the cost of grid upkeep, losses and capacity payments does not disappear.

Instead, it is redistributed among the grid-dependent consumers who happen to be mainly low-income families lacking the means to invest in solar. For them every monthly bill feels like a punishment for not being solar-equipped.

The government must urgently review solar policies by introducing fair cost-sharing mechanisms, net-billing instead of net-metering, and targeted subsidies so that non-solar consumers are not unfairly penalised. Energy justice means ensuring that the green transition benefits all.

Hasan Zahid
Wah Cantt

Published in Dawn, October 27th, 2025

