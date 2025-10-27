E-Paper | October 27, 2025

UNJUST LOADSHEDDING

UNJUST LOADSHEDDING: The residents of Gulshan-i-Iqbal block 1 (only five streets) and some parts of Block 13D-1 have been facing six hours of daily load-shedding for the last almost two months even though the locality has a cent per cent bill-payment history, and is being constantly rated as a Star Customer area by K-Electric (KE). The company blames these outages on unpaid dues from nearby colonies that are connected to the same feeder. This policy is clearly unjust. Fully paying customers are being punished for others’ defaults. Repeated complaints to KE have led to nothing. The authorities must urgently separate feeders or revise the policy so that honest consumers are not made to suffer for others’ negligence.

Usman Ahmed Khan
Karachi

DELAY IN RESULTS: The Balochistan Public Service Commission (BPSC) has remained without a chairman for some time, resulting in the suspension of various key functions. The slow recruitment process has deeply frustrated the students. The results of one-paper tests conducted in October 2024 have still not been announced. Meanwhile, those who have passed the written test, or are preparing for upcoming exams, remain uncertain. The relevant authorities should appoint the new chairman so that the BPSC may carry out its duties effectively.

Name withheld on request
Lahore

CREATIVE STAGNATION: While artificial intelligence (AI) has helped solve complex problems in various fields, its excessive use has deeply jeopardised creativity. Nowadays, students simply drop a prompt to chatbots and get their desired outcomes within seconds. A study in the United States showed that those who sought excessive help from chatbots consistently underperformed at neural, linguistic and behavioural levels. In contrast, those who refrained from relying on AI for every piece of work exhibited far greater creativity and originality. Governments need to be fully aware of this looming danger and creative stagnation. AI should be harnessed and used positively.

Nizam Ul Din Brohi
Thatta

Published in Dawn, October 27th, 2025

