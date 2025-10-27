Faisalabad storm to innings win at QAT

LAHORE: Faisalabad stormed back to form with a commanding innings-and-213-run victory over FATA on the third day of the fourth round of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, while Multan, Lahore Whites, Sialkot and Peshawar’s batters piled on runs to put their sides in control on Sunday.

At the Marghzar Cricket Ground, Islamabad, Fais­alabad’s pace trio of Asad Raza (4-16), Jahandad Khan (3-18) and Afaq Afridi (2-15) ran through FATA’s second innings for just 58 in 20.4 overs, sealing an emphatic result.

Resuming at 10-2, still trailing by 291 runs, FATA crumbled quickly with only Mohammad Wasim Khan (18 off 31 balls, four fours) reaching double figures. The same pace trio had shared eight wickets in the first innings, combining for 17 wickets in the match as Faisalabad bounced back from their previous-round defeat to Multan.

At the Diamond Cricket Ground, Islamabad, Multan’s Imran Butt and Aamer Yamin struck centuries to guide their side to 462 all out in reply to Bahawalpur’s 501. For Bahawalpur, Mohammad Azab claimed 5-130, his fourth first-class five-for.

Imran’s patient 113 off 207 balls (11 fours) was his 16th first-class hundred, while Yamin’s unbeaten 100 off 87 (14 fours, one six) was his fifth. Imran shared a 166-run stand with Waqar Hussain (57), while Yamin added 147 for the eighth wicket with Bismillah Khan (49) to frustrate Bahawalpur’s attack.

In Abbottabad, Tayyab Tahir’s brisk 108 off 117 balls (17 fours, two sixes) and fifties from Ali Zaryab (91) and Umar Siddiq (86) helped Lahore Whites secure a 32-run first-innings lead over Karachi Blues, posting 456 all out in reply to 424.

Resuming at 215-2, Lahore Whites lost wickets at intervals but Tayyab’s counter-attacking century and an 83-run eighth-wicket stand with Mohammad Abbas (31) pushed them ahead.

Karachi Blues reached 103-3 in 24.4 overs at stumps, leading by 71. Saad Baig retired hurt on 59 off 55 (nine fours, one six), while Mohammad Abbas took 2-18.

At the Shoaib Akhtar Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi, Islamabad faced an uphill task after Sialkot set them 468 to win, finishing day three on 107-3. Rizwan Ali remained unbeaten on 45, while Mohammad Hasnain, Athar Mehmood and Mohammad Ali shared the wickets.

Earlier, Sialkot declared on 246-7, with Ayaz Tasawar top-scoring with 84 off 133 (nine fours, one six). Kaleem Dil claimed 4-67.

At the Imran Khan Stadium, Peshawar, Abbot­tabad were 10 without loss in pursuit of an improbable 462. They had earlier been dismissed for 181, conceding a 267-run deficit.

In reply, Peshawar piled on 194-1 declared, with Waqar Ahmed striking his sixth first-class century — 100 off 119 (12 fours) — and sharing an unbroken 118-run stand with Nabi Gul (52 not out) after opener Muhammad Amir Barki (35) fell at 76.

