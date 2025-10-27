E-Paper | October 27, 2025

National CNS squash from Oct 29

Published October 27, 2025
KARACHI: The third Chief of the Naval Staff All Pakistan Squash Championship will be held from October 29 to November 2 here at the Pakistan Navy Roshan Khan Jahangir Khan Squash Complex, the officials announced during a press conference on Sunday.

Tournament Director Commodore Mudasir SI(M) stated that the national-level event will feature a total prize money of PKR 2 million.

He also emphasised that the Pakistan Navy has “always played a leading role in the promotion and development of squash in the country.”

The championship will commence with an opening ceremony on Monday, followed by a single match. The tournament will then resume on Wednesday and continue until the finals on Nov 2.

The men’s category features a 32-player draw, with Nasir Iqbal (Wapda) as the top seed, followed by Tayyab Aslam (SNGPL), Abdullah Nawaz (PAF) and Muhammad Ammad (PAF).

The women’s category includes a 16-player draw, led by top seed Sana Bahadur (Army), Mariam Malik (Army), Anam Aziz (Sindh) and Sameera Shahid (Sindh).

Commodore Mudasir also revealed that the 17th CNS International Squash Championship is planned for September or October next year.

Published in Dawn, October 27th, 2025

