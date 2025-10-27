E-Paper | October 27, 2025

Norris takes stunning pole in Mexico ahead of Ferraris

AFP Published October 27, 2025 Updated October 27, 2025 05:51am
McLaren’s British driver Lando Norris in action during qualifying of the Formula One Mexico City Grand Prix at Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez.—Reuters
MEXICO CITY: Title-chasing Lando Norris produced a stunning late lap in his McLaren to grab pole position for Sunday’s Mexico City Grand Prix and boost his championship challenge on Saturday ahead of Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton.

Norris’s team-mate and series leader Oscar Piastri, who leads him by 14 points in the championship, qualified down in eighth after a disappointing session, three places behind four-time champion Max Verstappen of Red Bull, who is 40 points behind in third.

The 25-year-old Briton clocked a best lap of one minute and 15.586 seconds to beat Leclerc by 0.262 seconds with seven-time champion Hamilton three-tenths adrift.

Mercedes’ George Russell was fourth ahead of Verstappen and Italian teenage rookie Kimi Antonelli of Mercedes, Carlos Sainz of Williams and Piastri. Sainz faces a five-place grid penalty.

Racing Bulls’ rookie Isack Hadjar was ninth and Oliver Bearman of Haas 10th.

It was Norris’s first pole in Mexico, his fifth this season and the 14th of his career as well as McLaren’s first Mexico pole since 1990.

“I’m happy to be back on pole, it’s been a long time,” said Norris whose last pole came at the Belgian Grand Prix in July.

“My lap — it was one of those laps where you don’t know what happened — it felt decent, but when I saw it was a 15.5, I was surprised.

“I’ve had some good races here in the past and I’ll just focus on what I can control.”

Leclerc called it a “difficult qualifying because there is so little grip.

“It’s very tricky, but I am happy with the job I’ve done,” he said.Both Alpines, Lance Stroll of Aston Martin, Williams’ Alex Albon and Sauber’s Gabriel Bortoleto were eliminated in a tight finish as tyres and temperatures emerged as decisive factors.

Published in Dawn, October 27th, 2025

