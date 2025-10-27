Sinner secures Vienna crown

VIENNA: Jannik Sinner clinched his fourth title of the season on Sunday as the Italian rallied from a set down to beat Alexander Zverev in the final of the Vienna Open.

Sinner dropped his first set of the tournament before staging a comeback to see off Zverev 3-6, 6-3, 7-5 to land the 22nd title of his career.

It is his second triumph in Vienna, where he also lifted the trophy in 2023, and extended his winning run on indoor hard courts to 21 matches going into next week’s final Masters 1000 of the year in Paris.

But the top seed had to do it the hard way after falling behind as world number three Zverev, who had won four of seven previous meetings, secured the only break of the first set to take the upper hand.

Sinner replied though by racing 3-0 ahead in the second set as he forced a decider against the 2021 champion.

Zverev saved two break points in the fifth game of the third set but Sinner maintained the pressure despite battling a thigh issue in his first event since retiring with cramp at the Shanghai Masters.

Sinner created another opportunity at 5-all with a blistering backhand down the line and won a lengthy rally the following point to snatch the key break.

A routine hold wrapped up victory for the 24-year-old who has reached the final in eight of his 10 tournaments this season, with Sinner adding to his titles at the Australian Open, Wimbledon and Beijing.

Bencic tames Noskova to win Tokyo title

TOKYO: Belinda Bencic breezed past Czech sixth seed Linda Noskova 6-2, 6-3 to win the Pan Pacific Open title on Sunday, erasing bitter memories of her straight-sets defeat by Agnieszka Radwanska in the title clash of the same tournament 10 years ago.

Victory earned Bencic her 10th WTA title overall and second of the year following her Abu Dhabi crown in February, returning her to the winners’ circle once again after a maternity break in 2023 saw her drop outside the top 1,000 at one stage.

“I feel like Tokyo and Japan is a happy place in my career, a place where I’ve had good success and I just love being here,” said Bencic, who won the Tokyo Olympics gold medal in 2021.

For Noskova, it was a disappointing end to a fortuitous week. She reached the final after Elena Rybakina’s withdrawal due to injury, and earlier benefited from a walkover midway through her quarter-final with Anna Kalinskaya.

“Obviously today was not my day,” Noskova said. “But congratulations to Belinda. She played incredible this week and today. I’m very happy to see you back, coming back from giving birth. It’s such an achievement.”

World record rush at Toronto World Cup

TORONTO: Australian Lani Pallister crushed Katie Ledecky’s 800m freestyle short course world record on Saturday, roaring to victory in 7min 54.00sec as the Toronto World Cup closed with five world records on the day.

Pallister sliced 3.42sec off the world record that US great Ledecky set at a World Cup meeting in 2022 — and easily out-paced runner-up Erika Fairweather of New Zealand (8:09.69).

Caspar Corbeau of the Netherlands threw down a short course world record of 1:59.52 to win the men’s 200m breaststroke, becoming the first to break the two-minute barrier as he bettered the previous mark of 2:00.16 set by Russian Kirill Prigoda at the 2018 short course world championships in Hangzhou, China.

American Kate Douglass lowered her own short course world record in the 100m freestyle, clocking 49.93sec to become the first to duck under 50.

Hungarian Hubert Kos also got in on the world record action, winning the 100m backstroke in 48.16sec to complete a perfect nine-for-nine run in this season’s World Cup backstroke events.

Olympic 200m back gold medallist Kos, who set a 200m backstroke world record two days earlier, broke the previous short course world record of 48.33sec set by American Coleman Stewart in 2021.

Fellow Aussie Kaylee McKeown added another world record highlight to the final day of action, clocking 1:57.33 to win the 200m backstroke ahead of compatriot Regan Smith, whose 1:57.86 was also below the old world mark of 1:57.86 McKeown set at the World Cup stop in Westmont.

Britain women claim Madison gold

SANTIAGO: Britain’s Katie Archibald and Maddie Leech produced a powerful late surge to win gold in the women’s Madison at the UCI Track Cycling World Championships on Saturday, holding off France and Italy after a dramatic crash ended the Netherlands’ challenge.

Twice Olympic champion Archibald and Leech, the gold medallists with 30 points, finished ahead of France’s Victoire Berteau and Marion Borras on 24, while Italy’s Chiara Consonni and Vittoria Guazzini took bronze with 20.

Anna Morris led a British one-two in the individual pursuit to cap a dominant night for the team. American Chloe Dygert claimed bronze.

Morris successfully defended her individual pursuit crown with a commanding ride, clocking 4:27.005 to finish 2.3 seconds ahead of compatriot Josie Knight as Britain swept gold and silver in the event.

The Welsh world record holder showed no sign of slowing and stayed smooth on the black line in the closing laps to seal her second straight world title.

Yasir clinches CNS amateur golf title

ISLAMABAD: Mohammad Yasir Khokhar won the title of Chief of the Naval Staff Amateur Golf Cup title here at Margalla Green Golf Course on Sunday.

Lt Col (retired) M. Ayub Khan, Jassia Tasawar and Musab Asif won the titles in the Senior, Ladies and Junior categories, respectively. The five-day long tournament saw around 300 golfers participate from across Pakistan.

Published in Dawn, October 27th, 2025