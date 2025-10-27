Four boats destroyed in fire at Fisheries

KARACHI: Four large boats were damaged in a fire at Fisheries on Sun­day, rescue services officials said.

No casualties were repo­rted in the incident.

Rescue-1122 spokesperson Hassaan Ul Haseeb Kh­an told Dawn that the boats were damaged after a fire erupted at the Fisheries.

The blaze spread rapidly due to wooden material on board, engulfing three other vessels.

He said six fire tenders managed to extinguish the flames after several hours of hectic efforts.

Two boats were completely gutted, while two others sustained significant damage.

The officials said that fire broke out ostensibly when someone smoked a cigarette on one of the launches.

Two warehouses gutted in separate incidents

Two separate fire incidents in warehouses in different parts of the city caus­ed significant losses to property, though no casualties were reported, accor­ding to rescue officials.

Spokesperson Khan said a huge fire erupted in a warehouse on Hub River Road in the Moachko area on the outskirts of the city on Sunday evening.

He said it was a shared warehouse of wooden furniture and Santex Products — a manufacturer of sanitary pads — which contained wooden items and raw material used for producing hygiene products.

He added that the fire spread rapidly, engulfing the entire warehouse. Eig­ht fire tenders were enga­g­ed in extinguishing the blaze. However, till late Sun­day night, the fire had not been brought under control.

In another incident, a shoe warehouse was gutted in a fire in Baldia Town.

The rescue services official said it was likely triggered by a short circuit. Four fire tenders took part in the operation to control the blaze, he added.

The warehouse was substantially damaged in the fire. No injury to human beings was reported.

Separately, a man and his child suffered minor burns when an LPG cylinder exploded inside a flat in Ranchore Line, the spokesperson added.

Stray bullet kills boy

An eight-year old boy was killed in Orangi Town on Sunday evening, police said.

Mominabad SHO Meraj Anwar said that Rizwan Rehman was playing outside his home in Faqeer Colony near Abdullah Masjid when a stray bullet hit him in the head. He died on the spot.

The body was shifted to Civil Hospital Karachi for legal formalities.

Published in Dawn, October 27th, 2025