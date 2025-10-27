This week 50 years ago: Tribute to Hazrat Amir Khusrau and folk tales

IT was a significant period in 1975 with reference to the cultural landscape of the region. The reason was the poet and musician par excellence Hazrat Amir Khusrau’s 700th anniversary celebrations. On Oct 27, chairman of the National Council of the Arts and eminent poet Faiz Ahmed Faiz commended the spontaneous participation of artists, poets and men of letters in the countrywide celebrations related to Hazrat Amir Khusrau. Speaking at an all-Pakistan mushaira at the Arts Council in Karachi (in which the likes of Josh Malihabadi, Sufi Tabassum, Ahmed Faraz, Ehsan Danish and Faiz himself took part) he said Pakistanis were in the habit of forgetting great achievements of their forbearers. Doing so, they often neglected their national heritage. The success of the programme was a good omen for the nation’s cultural life. The way the people of Pakistan, especially poets, writers and artists, had taken part in anniversary events showed Khusrau’s vast influence on Pakistani culture.

Faiz sahib told the audience that the national committee for the anniversary programme had been formed some time back. It had not only coordinated but also made arrangements for the publication of 11 books on the life, art and poetry of Khusrau. Apart from that, six long-play records had been prepared with the cooperation of top-notch musicians of the country containing some of the specimens of his poetry and music. The committee had arranged an international seminar on Khusrau as well. Several scholars from the Soviet Union, England, Germany, India, the US and Bangladesh expressed their opinions on the great 14th century artist.

The same day, Sindh’s Information Minister Mir Hazar Khan Bijarani said the quality of work of Hazrat Amir Khusrau could not be defined in words. He was speaking at a function sponsored by the Pakistan National Centre. “Whatever has been spoken and projected through the media hardly bears any semblance to the marvellous achievements of the artist in the fields of education, literature, poetry, philology and music.”

Another man of letters grabbed the headlines a couple of days later when on Oct 29, distinguished poet and writer Ahmed Nadeem Qasmi stressed the need for preserving folk songs and folk tales of various regions of Pakistan by collecting materials and compiling them into books. In his presidential address at the launch of three books — Punjabi Lok Dastan, Chini Lok Kahayniyan and Sochan Di Zanjeer — by Shafi Aqeel at the Karachi Press Club (KPC), he observed that the responsibility to gather the treasure of folk songs and stories primarily rested with national institutions. He lamented that the institutions had not been able to contribute much to that important task. In that connection, he admired the efforts and spirit of Mr Aqeel who as an individual had collected folk material and preserved it. Shedding light on the contents of the books, Mr Qasmi pointed out that the author’s expression was simple and he had used new words for classical expression. Others who spoke on the occasion were Ibn-i-Insha, Himayet Ali Shaer, Munir Niazi and Ibrahim Jalees. Mr Aqeel recited some of his poems from Sochan Di Zanjeer.

