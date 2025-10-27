Child drowns

KARACHI: A four-year-old boy was believed to have drowned in the Lyari river in Sohrab Goth.

Sohrab Goth SHO Mumtaz Marwat said that the child, Muzamil, was missing from his home and was believed to have drowned in a nearby drain.

An Edhi Foundation spokesperson said that the boy’s father, Allah Rakha, told them that area people had informed him that his son had drowned in the Lyari river.

He said their divers laun­c­hed a rescue operation but could not trace him. The operation was halted bec­ause of the night.

