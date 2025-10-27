E-Paper | October 27, 2025

Dacoits’ surrender termed govt move to destroy law and order

The Newspaper's Staff Correspondent Published October 27, 2025 Updated October 27, 2025 05:52am
HYDERABAD: The Awami Tehreek and Sindhyani Tehreek have described the surrender of dacoits in Shikarpur as a drama staged by the government because pardoning the outlaws is an attempt to destroy the law and order.

The government provided protection to the outlaws and their patrons in the disguise of surrender, observed a joint meeting of the central committees of the Awami Tehreek and Sindhyani Tehreek held under the chairmanship of their president Vasand Thari.

The meeting reviewed preparations for a march of the Sindhyani Tehreek scheduled for Nov 16 in Hyderabad against the division of Sindh, corporate farming, canal projects, tribal terrorism, karo-kari etc.

The meeting accused the Sindh government of allocating millions of acres of land to Arab countries for corporate farming at a time when crops’ prices had reduced while input cost increased, causing economic losses to farmers.

Police stations had become torture cells, it claimed, referring to the case of a young girl who had gone to police station in Mirpurkhas to file a complaint about sexual assault, but instead of registering the incident, an SHO raped her. It added that the Sindh police were involved in drug trafficking, extortion, illegal arms trade, robbery, kidnapping, looting and theft.

Published in Dawn, October 27th, 2025

