‘All faiths’ attend Diwali programme

LARKANA: A colorful event was organised by the Pooja Hindu Panchayat, Larkana, at Sambara Inn on Saturday night in connection with the festival of Diwali.

MPA Jamil Ahmed Soomro distributed sweets among members of the Hindu community and extended Diwali greetings.

Hindu youths presented religious tableaux and crowds of people danced to the devotional songs to celebrate the joyous occasion.

A spectacular display of fireworks was also held. Addressing the participants, MNA Ramesh Lal and MPA Jamil Ahmed Soomro said that there has never been any division between Hindus and Muslims in Sindh; both communities celebrate their religious festivals together. “On this festival of lights and happiness, we are gathered here to share the joy of our Hindu brothers,” they said.

District Council Chairman Aijaz Leghari and PPP leader Tariq Anwar Siyal said that humanity stands above religion, and that Hindus and Muslims of Sindh have always stood together in both joy and sorrow. “Today’s event is attended not only by Hindus, but also by a large number of Muslims.

“On behalf of PPP, we extend our heartfelt Diwali greetings to our Hindu brothers,” they added.

PPP MNA Ramesh Lal, Special Assistant to the CM Khair Muhammad Shaikh, Mayor Anwar Ali Luhar, Safdar Ali Mithani, Chairman of Pooja Hindu Panchayat, Larkana, Harish Lal, Vice Chairman Jai Raj, General Secretary Minority Wing PPP Division Larkana Nawal Rai, Nanak Ram, Dr Diali Gul, Dr Rajkumar, Dr Rajesh, and a large number of Hindu community members attended the programme.

Harish Lal, Dr Dyal Gul and others said that the land of Sindh has always been the land of love, peace, and brotherhood. “People of all faiths celebrate their religious festivals here with great enthusiasm and devotion. The participation of Larkana’s social and political leaders in this event shows that Diwali is truly a festival of love and light,” they said.

During the celebration, renowned Sindhi comedian Asghar Khoso entertained the audience with humorous songs and jokes, filling the venue with laughter. The Leelan Sisters and other artists also gave remarkable performances and received great applause from the audience.

Published in Dawn, October 27th, 2025