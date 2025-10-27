Kidnap case registered after two years delay

SAHIWAL: Farid Town Police registered the case of kidnap of a young man after a delay of more than two years.

According to reports, Bilal Ashraf, 22, a resident of Chak 158/GD, was employed at a private hotel near the Comprehensive School. On June 22, 2023, he was allegedly abducted by three unidentified suspects while on his way to purchase medicines from a pharmacy at College Chowk. Bilal’s father, Muhammad Ashraf, accused Muhammad Amin and his son Ali Shan, residents of Chak 58/GD, Bahadur Shah, of orchestrating the kidnapping. He told the police that Bilal wanted to marry Amin’s daughter but Amin opposed the proposal. Due to Bilal’s persistence, Amin allegedly planned and executed the abduction with his son.

Ashraf approached Farid Town Police but his complaint was ignored. He later sought help from the CM’s office, after which the Punjab Police took action and registered a kidnap case.

Published in Dawn, October 27th, 2025