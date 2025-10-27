Authorities under fire for felling old banyan tree

LAHORE: Authorities are under fire for chopping down a decades-old banyan tree in the posh locality of Lahore Cantt at a time when the city’s residents are suffering from peak smog season.

Civil society activists have criticised the act and termed it a clear violation of several orders of the Lahore High Court (LHC). They also decided to take up the issue with the LHC and the Parks & Horticulture Authority (PHA), whose permission was mandatory for cutting down even a single tree for any reason.

One of the activists, Advocate Usama Khawar Ghumman also raised the issue on Sunday through his social media account (X), stating: “In peak smog season, 150-years-old banyan tree — a living piece of Lahore’s heritage—has been cut down by the Lahore Cantt Board reportedly on Rahat Bakery’s compliant because it blocked customers’ parking. This act is illegal and in violation of the Lahore High Court orders protecting trees”.

Civil society vows to move LHC and PHA

Talking to Dawn, Mr Ghumman said, “The tree was healthy and not dangerous to citizens, and not the road or private property”. He said that he had also contacted the bakery’s staff, who told him that they had complained to the authorities (Cantonment Board) as the tree was hindering customer parking, blocking their shop’s view, shedding leaves etc.

To a question, Mr Ghumman said that there were at least 26 orders of the LHC banning tree felling in Lahore without prior permission from the court and the PHA. “This is a clear violation of the orders of the court and liable to contempt proceedings,” he warned. He also criticised the PHA for not taking action against the authorities for cutting the tree. “We will take action under the banner of the Lahore Bachao Tehreek,” he declared.

When contacted, an employee of the bakery confirmed cutting down the tree, but he did not share any further information.

Talking to Dawn, Punjab’s Assistant Advocate General Hassan Ijaz Cheema termed the act unlawful. He said, “It is a violation of the court orders, and we will take up this before the court this week”.

He also confirmed that the tree was chopped down by the cantonment board staff.

Published in Dawn, October 27th, 2025