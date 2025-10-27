E-Paper | October 27, 2025

Housing society staff ‘tortures elderly man to death’

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published October 27, 2025 Updated October 27, 2025 05:52am
LAHORE: An elderly man was allegedly tortured to death by the management of a private housing society in the Kahna area here on Sunday.

The incident took place when the victim, later identified as Sadiq (65), visited the society’s office to discuss the pending installments of his property.

Quoting the victim’s family members, a police official says that the society’s management had issued warnings to Sadiq for not paying the pending installments.

He says as the elderly man reached the private housing society’s office, along with his son Rashid Ali, to discuss the issue, the employees from the management team of the society exchanged words with him.

Some of the employees later attacked Sadiq and his son, the police official says. Consequently, Sadiq collapsed and was later rushed to the hospital where he died.

The official says that Rashid alleged that the security’s staff, including guards, allegedly tortured his elderly father, resulting in his death.

He says a police team rushed to the site on being informed of the incident and launched investigations.

To a question, the police official says that the attackers fled the scene before the police’s arrival. He adds that efforts are being made to trace and arrest the suspects.

Published in Dawn, October 27th, 2025

