Influential ‘rapist’ booked after victim’s suicide bid

RAHIM YAR KHAN: An FIR was registered against a rape accused on Sunday after the victim was saved from committing suicide and she shared her ordeal with the media.

According to details, a woman, identified as A, tried to climb over the safety wall of a 100-foot tall water tank on Sunday near the main market of Gulshan-e-Iqbal in a bid to attempt suicide.

Rescue 1122 and police personnel saved her life and later she spoke to journalists about her ordeal. She claimed that she had been running from pillar to post for the past four months to get justice but the RYK DPO was protecting her alleged rapist, a local journalist.

Speaking to the media, her family members said that an influential man S allegedly raped her many times, made objectionable videos at gunpoint and has since been blackmailing her with the explicit videos. They claimed that after her marriage, S threatened to release her videos on social media and send them to her husband’s family as well as her parents. They further stated that despite repeated appeals, no case had been registered against the accused.

She claims her alleged rapist is being protected by police, DPO says woman did not share any evidence

They claimed that they had approached the DPO for justice, but even he appeared helpless and allegedly pressured them to reconcile with the accused. They said that they went to the IGP office in Lahore and were referred to the Bahawalpur RPO, where Bahawalpur SP (regional investigation branch) conducted an inquiry and filed a report.

They claimed that the report, based on evidence, suggested initiate legal proceedings against the accused. Moreover, they claimed that they also submitted an application to the women anti-harassment cell at the DC office which was marked to the DPO, but to no avail. They said that even after all these steps, the DPO allegedly didn’t register a case against the influential accused.

At last, they said that they filed a writ in the civil court a few days ago, however, they claimed that the DPO forced the SHO to refuse. Due to this, A took this extreme step to kill herself, they said.

After the case was highlighted on the media, police registered an FIR against the accused at the City C Division police station. However, the police had yet to arrest the accused till the filing of this report.

When contacted, RYK DPO Irfan Ali Sammon said that after an inquiry was marked by the RPO, both parties were summoned to present their version to ascertain facts. However, he claimed victim A was reluctant to share any evidence and was even reluctant to record any statement for the inquiry. Findings were later shared with the RPO office, he said, adding that an FIR had been registered on the directions of the court. Investigation of the case would be done on merit, he added.

Published in Dawn, October 27th, 2025