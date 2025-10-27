School employee held for ‘raping’ minor student

BAHAWALPUR: Thatha Sadiqabad police in Khanewal district claimed to have arrested an employee of the government primary boys school at 138/10-R village on the charges of raping an eighth class student.

According to police, the class four school employee ‘A’ allegedly raped a student ‘U’.

The police, on the complaint of the victim’s father Shaukat, registered an FIR under section 376 of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) against the suspect and arrested him.

The police sent the victim for medical examination and lodged the rapist in the lock-up.

‘DRUGGED’ BOY FOUND: Burewala police in Vehari district claimed to have traced the “drugged” boy who was shown in a social media video roaming in city streets listlessly.

According to a police spokesman, taking serious notice of the viral video of an allegedly drugged teenager, Vehari DPO Muhammad Afzal formed a special investigation teamheaded by DSP Burewala Rana Imran Tipu to trace him.

The spokesman says that the special police team, using modern technology and geo-fencing traced the boy, identified as Ahmed (9) ,who had “accidentally” swallowed anti-depressants, actually prescribed to his mother, who suffered from depression due to the family’s financial situation.

As per the police, his mother sent Ahmed to purchase the anti-depressants for her from a medical store, but the boy himself swallowed the medicine and started roaming in streets. Someone recorded a video of the drugged boy and uploaded it on social media.

After tracing the boy, the Model Town, Burewala, police arrested the medical store owner, Hafiz Maqbool Ahmed, and his son for selling the medicine to the underage boy without doctor’s written prescription.

BLIND CRICKET: Islamabad and Punjab teams are expected to qualify for the semi-finals of the six-day ‘Blind Cricket Trophy’ tournament being held at the Dring Stadium, Bahawalpur.

The tournament, being played on league basis, entered its fourth day on Sunday. Islamabad and Punjab teams, which are are playing their third match, have so far defeated their rivals -- Balochistan and KP teams -- by huge margins, respectively.

Published in Dawn, October 27th, 2025