Khushab’s historic Kanhatti Gardens to be re-opened soon

SARGODHA: Restoration of the historic Kanhatti Gardens of Khushab will be completed soon and the park will be opened for the public.

This was shared during a meeting to review the restoration work at the Kanhatti Gardens was informed on Sunday. The meeting was told that most of the construction and restoration work had been completed and now, restoration of the park’s paths, installation of lights, grass and tree plantation were almost completed. The meeting was told that benches and other decorative arrangements were being made for public convenience.

On this occasion, Commissioner Jahanzeb Awan directed that Kanhatti Gardens should be made as a complete recreational and environmentally friendly place for the public. He said that along with the restoration work on the connecting road, better arrangements for cleanliness and security should also be ensured around the garden.

ACCIDENT: A truck loaded with wood fell into a collapsed sewer line on the Mission Road on Saturday night.

Entry of heavy traffic had been banned on the road a few days ago because of the collapsed sewerage line. According to local residents, a few days ago, the sewer line had completely collapsed, causing difficulties for citizens.

It should be noted that a person died after falling into the same sewer line around one year ago and his body was recovered 100 yards away.

ARRESTED: Sargodha Punjab Food Authority (PFA) claimed to have arrested a gang on Sunday involved in making and distributing adulterated milk from a milk collection center in Bhalwal.

A PFA spokesperson said that, based on intelligence reports and lengthy reconnaissance, a PFA team raided the collection center and destroyed around 3,000 liters of milk prepared from dry powder and other banned items after testing.

The spokesperson said that a case had been registered against three people and a vehicle used to transport the milk was also handed over to the police.

The spokesperson advised the citizens to call the PFA helpline (1223) in case of any complaint.

KASHMIR BLACK DAY: The Kashmir Black Day will be marked on October 27 with rallies and events in Sargodha to express solidarity with the Kashmiri people, while a photo exhibition at the Sargodha Arts Council will depict Indian atrocities on the Kashmiri people.

The rally will be led by Commissioner Jahanzeb Awan starting from the inner city and ending at the GPO Chowk. The participants will express solidarity by tying black bands on their arms and wearing black masks. Flags of Pakistan and Kashmir, banners and posters will be displayed throughout the city, and speech competitions, debates and documentaries will be screened at educational institutions.

A social media campaign in support of the right of self-determination of Kashmiris has also been planned. Special prayers will be offered in all mosques and Fateha will be recited for Kashmiri martyrs, and a blackout will be observed on government buildings for five minutes at 7pm. Rallies and events will also be held at the tehsil-level in the district.

SUTHRA PUNJAB: The Suthra Punjab campaign should not be limited to cities and there is a need to significantly improve the cleanliness in villages.

Sargodha Commissioner Jahanzeb Awan said this while reviewing the progress of the Suthra Punjab campaign in Kot Momin and Bhalwal on Sunday.

He said that maintaining the standard of cleanliness on a daily basis was the primary responsibility of the Solid Waste Management Company (SWMC). The commissioner asked the district and tehsil managers for detailed information on the cleanliness system and took a briefing. He said that timely redressal of complaints and strict monitoring of performance should be ensured. He directed that door-to-door collection should be done on a daily basis, the performance of contractors should be monitored and fines should be imposed for not collecting garbage.

The SWMC CEO told the meeting that the company was imposing fines on contractors who do not work according to their contracts and regular monitoring was being done to improve performance.

The commissioner said that trees should be planted at dumping sites in all tehsils so that the environment could be improved. He further said that the monitoring system should be developed on modern lines and all officers should get public feedback.

The commissioner warned that strict action would be taken against the concerned officers and contractors on poor sanitation arrangements or complaints in any area. He said that he would also make unannounced visits to different tehsils to review the situation.

Published in Dawn, October 27th, 2025