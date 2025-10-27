German bank to provide €40 million for Faisalabad project

TOBA TEK SINGH: A five-member delegation of the German state-owned bank Kreditanstalt für Wiederaufbau (KfW) has made a commitment to complete a climate resilience and urban water supply project worth €40 million with Wasa Faisalabad.

During their visit to Faisalabad, the delegation members met Wasa Managing Director Sohail Qadir Cheema and appreciated the performance of the agency regarding the Climate Resilience Programme.

The mission, led by Head of Division Infrastructure and Finance Torsten Jellestad, was informed by the MD that under mutual Climate Resilience Project 15 tube wells will be restored and seven new tanks will be constructed while water works of Gulfshan Colony would be shifted to modern three million gallon rapid sand filter. He added that the KfW mission had completed site visits while the project was expected to be formally started in the next year.

OMBUDSMAN: The Punjab Ombudsman, Faisalabad office, has announced the “Public Service Programme” to provide justice to the citizens at their doorstep.

A press release said that in the first phase, the mobile van unit of the Punjab ombudsman would visit different areas of Chak Jhumra and register public complaints on the spot, provide immediate relief and review the performance of government departments. The mobile van would go to Chak Jhumra Bazaar, Union Council offices and surrounding areas. The citizens would be able to submit their complaints against the government departments on the spot. The ombudsman’s office will immediately forward these applications to the relevant departments to provide relief to the people.

DEATH TOLL: The death toll reached three in an incident of fire which had broken out on Oct 19 at Jhang General Bus Stand due to leakage from an LPG cylinder installed in a passenger van.

Six persons were burnt and four of them were referred to Faisalabad Allied Hospital where two persons succumbed to their burns two days after the incident. Another man, identified as Zafar Iqbal (35), also expired on Saturday night. Another man is also stated to be in serious condition.

POISONED: A woman allegedly poisoned her husband to death at Chak 83-JB in the Thikriwala Police Station area of Faisalabad. Police said the couple was married two years ago. Aqsa Bibi (25) administered poison to her husband Shahid Ali (42) that led to his death. Police have arrested the woman.

In another incident, a young farm worker died after a truck hit his donkey cart on Jhang Road, Gojra.

Javed Masih of Chak 418-JB was taking fodder for animals of his employer when the accident took place. As a result, he was critically injured and died at Gojra THQ hospital.

DEATH ANNIVERSARY: The 19th death anniversary of the former goalkeeper of the Pakistan hockey team, Muhammad Qasim, was observed at Gojra.

Qasim led Pakistan to many victories in his career. He represented Pakistan in 172 matches. He was diagnosed with cancer after being hit on the chest by a ball in a match and passed away on Oct 26, 2006 after a long illness.

ROBBERY: Two robbers snatched Rs1.7m from a cattle trader at gunpoint at Gojra.

Pindi Bhattian’s Ghulam Murtaza was going towards cattle market Jhang on Gojra -Jhang Road by a pick-up to buy animals when he was stopped at gunpoint by two unidentified robbers riding a motorcycle near Chak 357-JB. They threatened to kill him, snatched cash from him and fled.

Published in Dawn, October 27th, 2025