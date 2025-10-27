GUJRAT: A training workshop on Emotional Intelligence was conducted at the Regional Tax Office (RTO) Gujranwala.

Organised at the direction of Dr Yasmin Fatima, Chief Commissioner Inland Revenue, the event was aimed at enhancing the emotional and psychological competencies of officers, fostering better workplace harmony and professional effectiveness

The workshop was conducted by Yasir Arafat, a leadership trainer and psychotherapist having extensive experience in training professionals from the civil services, military and corporate sector.

During the session, Mr Arafat engaged participants in an interactive learning experience focused on “emotional self-awareness, factors behind emotional depletion, emotional management (stress & anger), self-hypnosis & neuro-linguistic programming (NLP), emotional management strategies, mood & temperament regulation.”

