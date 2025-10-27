Alternative routes outlined as Kutchery Chowk remodeling set to start from Nov 1

RAWALPINDI: Work on the Rs14 billion Kutchery Chowk remodeling project is set to start on November 1 as authorities have approved the closure of the busiest square in the garrison city along with a traffic plan.

Moreover, the Punjab government has released Rs2 billion for the project, said a senior official.

The communication and works department has awarded the contract to Frontier Works Organisation (FWO) and work on three road infrastructure projects will start simultaneously and complete within six months.

Under the project, a flyover and an underpass will be constructed at Kutchery Chowk at a cost of Rs6.6 billion.

District administration to cordon off construction site from Iftikhar Janjua Chowk to Annexe Chowk in front of Jinnah Park, says official

An underpass and a flyover will be constructed in front of Jinnah Park worth Rs5.2 billion and another underpass on Iftikhar Janjua Road costing Rs2.7 billion.

Masab Ali, Subdivisional Officer Punjab Highway, told Dawn that the work was planned to start from November 1 and in this regard the district administration will cordon off the site from Iftikhar Janjua Chowk to Annexe Chowk in front of Jinnah Park.

He said it was difficult for the contractor to work on the busiest section where more than 200,000 vehicles passed daily. He said a traffic plan had been outlined and approved by the concerned authority.

He said the Punjab government had released Rs2 billion and the remaining funds will be released soon. He said the contractor had completed their homework and will mobilise machinery in a day or two.

The pile testing has been completed while the department is conducting another test of the soil. He said land marking had been completed and shifting of utility services started.

The official said land owned by Fatima Jinnah Women University and Jinnah Park had been acquired and construction work on the boundary walls started last week.

It may be noted that Bostan Khan Road from Lahore High Court Rawalpindi bench to Chaklala Scheme-III is the main alternative route for vehicles coming from Rawat towards the old airport and Raja Bazaar.

However, it has been in a dilapidated condition with potholes developed on it during the monsoon season. The condition of other alternative roads is also in a bad shape.

The Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) failed to repair the roads and conduct patchworks after the heavy rains.

Meanwhile, commuters, especially those using Kutchery Chowk every day, have expressed their apprehension that they would be facing hardship and gridlocks since the major intersection was being closed for traffic during the construction work.

Traffic plan

The City Traffic Police have chalked out an alternative diversion plan to facilitate public during the construction work on the mega project.

More than 250,000 vehicles pass through Kutchery Chowk every day, with frequent congestion caused by traffic signals at Police Annexe, Kutchery and University Chowks.

According to the traffic plan, traffic coming from Rawat T-Chowk and heading towards the old airport will use Bahria Town Phase-I and Gulraiz routes via Bostan Khan Road to reach Car Chowk.

Vehicles coming from Jhelum Road on Peshawar Road, Islamabad Airport or the motorway will be diverted via Morgah turn and Attock Oil Refinery Road. From there, traffic will pass through Defence Road and Khawaja Corporation Flyover to reach School Road, continuing via Talha Mor, Kalma Chowk and Bakra Mandi Road to 22 Number Chowk.

Traffic from Jhelum Road bound for Saddar will pass through New Lalazar, Foundation University and Rah-i-Aman Road, exiting at COD Chowk before reaching CMH emergency gate and family ward to 22 Number Chowk.

Vehicles from Jhelum Road heading to Murree Road will follow the COD turn, Nazar Chowk, Burki Chowk, Count Chowk and Shalimar Chowk, reaching Murree Road via TM Chowk.

Traffic from the old airport to Murree Road will move under Rahimabad Bridge via Chohan Chowk and Rawal Road to reach Chandi Chowk.

Vehicles from the old Airport Road to Saddar will move through Rawal Road, Fauji Tower and Tipu Road, reaching Moti Mahal Chowk and Saddar via Marrir Chowk.

Minor adjustments will apply to the return routes for traffic heading back to Jhelum Road, G.T. Road and the High Court. Separate routes have been designated for the VVIP movement.

Farhan Aslam, Chief Traffic Officer (CTO), said additional traffic police officers/officials will be deployed at key points in three shifts to facilitate the commuters.

Published in Dawn, October 27th, 2025