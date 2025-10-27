NHA seeks renaming T-Chowk to Potohar Chowk

ISLAMABAD: The National Highway Authority (NHA) has recommended to the Capital Development Authority (CDA) to rename T-Chowk at the junction of G.T. Road and Expressway as Potohar Chowk, stating that the word ‘T’ has no relevance and twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad are a hub of Potohar.

“It is apprised that NHA has completed a high visibility project uplifting of GT road N-5 from T-Chowk to Lalazar and notified it as ‘Potohar Avenue’ for the convenience of Islamabad bound commuters mostly within NHA’s right of way from where Potohar Avenue starts. While, word T has no relevance to the place, twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi are the hub of Potohar,” read a letter of NHA which was shared with the CDA recently.

It added: “It is therefore, strongly recommended that for the ease of commuters….easy reference and enhance its semblance ‘T Chowk’ be renamed as Potohar Chowk.”

It is relevant to note that currently CDA is executing a Rs1.4 billion T-Chowk flyover project at the junction.

CDA official says recommendation will be taken up with federal govt

Speaking to Dawn, senior officers of the CDA said that no decision was made yet about renaming the Chowk. “We will take up this issue with the interior ministry and federal government. Actually, we want to first complete our ongoing flyover project and then we will look into this issue,” said an official. He said that one thing was clear that the name T-Chowk will be replaced with any new name.

“We will have to give a name to our flyover but nothing is final yet. A decision in this regard will be made by the federal government,” he said.

Meanwhile, work on three lanes and the 1.1km flyover continues at a fast pace and so far around 52pc has been completed. The project is aimed at providing smooth access to traffic coming from Lahore side on the Expressway.

The foundation stone of the project was laid by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif last month with completion target of 150 days, which will end in mid-February. However, sources said the CDA was making efforts to get it completed in January.

“Project is on right tack and if work continued with same pace, hopefully, this project will be completed by the end of January,” said an official.

After completion of the flyover project, the overhauling and widening of Expressway from Zero Point to T-Chowk will be completed.

However, the service road from Faizabad to Koral is in a highly bad condition causing problems for commuters. The entire service road has excessive potholes and rutting causing problems for thousands of people on a daily basis. The residents of Sohan, Pindorian, Iqbal Town, Khanapul, Ghouri Town and other adjoining areas are dependent on this road, but CDA is paying no heeds towards its overhauling.

Published in Dawn, October 27th, 2025