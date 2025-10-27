E-Paper | October 27, 2025

Hassanabdal railway station without drinking water

Our Correspondent Published October 27, 2025 Updated October 27, 2025 05:52am
comments
TAXILA: The newly constructed Hassanabdal Railway Station is without drinking water for the last over ten days due to a technical fault.

The passengers expressed serious concern over the unavailability of even basic amenities like drinking water.

“The water tanks are as dry as the desert,” said Babar Khan, a passenger standing near empty coolers with empty bottles.

Upon inquiry, it was revealed that the transformer at the station had developed a fault, which has halted the operation of the water pumping system.

According to Wapda officials in Hassanabdal, the problem can only be resolved once Pakistan Railways submits a demand note for the transformer’s repair or replacement.

An Iesco representative stated that delays are occurring because railway officials have yet to complete the necessary procedural formalities.

“We are ready to restore the supply as soon as the railway authorities deposit the required repair charges,” he said.

When contacted, a senior official of Pakistan Railways said the matter is being exaggerated and that efforts are already underway to resolve the transformer issue.

The Hassanabdal station is an important facility, and passenger comfort remains our top priority, and the issue will be rectified soon after completion of procedural requirements, he said.

Temporary water arrangements are also being ensured at the station until the transformer becomes fully functional, he added.

He said Pakistan Railways had already released the required funds, and that “unnecessary delays” were now on Iesco’s end.

“We hope to restore normal water supply within the next few days,” he assured.

Published in Dawn, October 27th, 2025

