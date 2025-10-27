Army martyr laid to rest with full military honour

TAXILA: An armyman belonging to Attock district who embraced martyrdom while fighting Fitna Al-Khawarij, was laid to rest with full military honour in his native area Jand on Sunday.

Mohammad Adnan, a native of Mankor village in Jand tehsil, was serving in the engineering wing of the Pakistan Army.

He embraced martyrdom while performing his duty in the defence of the homeland. A smartly turned-out contingent of Pakistan Army presented salute to the martyr.

The deceased’s funeral prayers were attended by a large number of locals, political and social figures.

