Scholar urges mental health reform in Pakistan’s police force

RAWALPINDI: Through her work at the Department of Behavioural Sciences at Fatima Jinnah Women University (FJWU), Dr Sajida Naz advocates for mental health inclusion, trauma awareness and institutional resilience within Pakistan’s policing framework, aiming to transform how law enforcement agencies understand and support psychological well-being.

A recent reflection by Dr Sajida, who holds a PhD in Police Trauma Psychology and serves as a faculty member at FJWU, highlights a growing yet neglected concern within Pakistan’s law enforcement system, the mental health crisis among police personnel.

Prompted by a recent tragic incident, Dr Sajida draws attention to the psychological toll faced by those tasked with maintaining public safety. Her research and field observations reveal that prolonged exposure to danger, bureaucratic pressures and long periods of separation from families often lead to chronic stress, depression and emotional detachment among officers.

“Many officers live in a constant state of hypervigilance, a survival response that, over time, leads to exhaustion and emotional fatigue,” Dr Sajida explains.

Despite the evident need, institutional acknowledgement of mental health in policing remains limited. The absence of structured counselling programmes, coupled with deep-rooted stigma around therapy and fears of professional repercussions, discourages officers from seeking help.

Dr Sajida stresses that “the mind that protects others also needs protection.” She calls for systemic reform, including the integration of trauma-informed care, leadership training to identify early warning signs, and the normalisation of emotional check-ins within police departments.

“Our officers deserve more than respect for their service; they deserve support systems that help them heal from what that service costs them,” Dr Sajida says. “The time to act is now, before another preventable tragedy occurs.”

Published in Dawn, October 27th, 2025