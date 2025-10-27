Pakistani, Chinese think tanks to work on strengthening cooperation in green development

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan-China Institute (PCI) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Belt and Road Initiative Green Development Coalition (BRIGDC) to strengthen cooperation on green development, the think tank said in a statement.

The MoU, signed in Beijing, aims to promote China-Pakistan collaboration on green and low-carbon development under the framework of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI). It marks the first agreement on green development that BRIGDC has signed with a Pakistani institution.

Under the agreement, both sides will conduct joint research on advancing green and low-carbon cooperation between China and Pakistan within the context of the Green BRI.

The partnership also envisions organising consultation workshops and joint report launches with key stakeholders and experts, supporting each other’s research activities, and developing high-level policy recommendations on sustainable energy, low-carbon transportation and other strategic sectors.

The MoU was signed by Mustafa Hyder Sayed, Executive Director of PCI, and Chen Gang, secretary general of BRIGDC. The signing ceremony was witnessed by Minister of State for Climate Change Dr Shezra Mansab Ali Kharal and former vice minister of China’s Ministry of Ecology and Environment Zhao Yingmin.

