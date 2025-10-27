KP reports 74 new dengue cases

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has reported 74 new confirmed cases of dengue in the past 24 hours, according to a report issued by the provincial health department.

The report stated on Sunday that the total number of dengue cases in the province this year had reached 3,939, while the number of active cases currently stood at 304.

During the past 24 hours, 23 new patients were admitted to various hospitals, bringing the total number of hospitalisations to 33. So far this year, 1,628 dengue patients have been admitted to hospitals across the province.

Health officials further confirmed that 3,633 patients had recovered, while two deaths had been reported due to the virus in 2025.

Authorities have urged citizens to take preventive measures, including eliminating stagnant water sources and using mosquito repellents to help curb the spread of dengue in the province.

