Event held to foster child protection systems

APP Published October 27, 2025
PESHAWAR: The department of social welfare, merged districts, with the support of Unicef on Sunday organised a vibrant event here titled ‘integrated sports, theatre, and arts activities for creative healing and resilience’.

The initiative aimed to strengthen child protection systems by engaging marginalised community children and their caregivers in inclusive and participatory activities.

Children from the Hindu community in Peshawar actively participated in sports, art, and theatre sessions that encouraged teamwork, creativity, and emotional expression.

These activities were designed to promote psychosocial well-being, social inclusion, and a sense of belonging among children who often face social and economic challenges.

A theatre performance on mental health and self-care captivated the audience, raising awareness about the importance of emotional well-being, empathy, and timely support for children and caregivers.

The performance underscored how creative expression can serve as a powerful tool for healing and building resilience.

The participants and visitors praised the joint efforts of the department of social welfare, merged districts and Unicef for creating safe and engaging spaces where children can learn, express, and heal. They emphasised the need

for continued collaboration to ensure that every child regardless of background has access to protection, care, and opportunities for personal growth.

This initiative highlights how art, theatre, and sports can act as transformative platforms to promote inclusion, strengthen resilience, and advance ongoing child protection efforts across KP.

Published in Dawn, October 27th, 2025

