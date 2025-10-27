E-Paper | October 27, 2025

Three houses, LPG cylinder shop gutted in Bannu, Shangla

Dawn Report Published October 27, 2025 Updated October 27, 2025 05:52am
LAKKI MARWAT/SHANGLA: Fire gutted three houses and a decanting shop in Bannu and Shangla districts, the rescue officials and residents said on Sunday.

A Rescue 1122 official said a team of firefighters along with fire trucks and water tankers was sent to the Railway Road in Bannu when the control room received information about a fire incident.

He said firefighters extinguished the flames caused by an LPG gas cylinder blast at a decanting outlet in a 35-minute-long operation.

Assistant commissioner Allah Nawaz Khan supervised the operation.

The shop owner, Rashid Khan was injured and shifted to the Khalifa Gul Nawaz Hospital.

Also, a house caught fire in the Jan Kallay area of Bannu. Rescue personnel doused the flames within 20 minutes.

Meanwhile, two houses were gutted in separate fire incidents in Shangla’s Puran and Alpuri tehsils on Sunday, leaving the affected families homeless amid harsh winter conditions.

Though no casualties were reported, the incidents caused heavy financial losses as both houses and their belongings were reduced to ashes.

Rescue 1122 spokesperson Rasool Khan Sharif said the first fire broke out in Manago village of Alpuri. The blaze erupted suddenly due to unknown reasons and quickly spread throughout the house of Raza Ali, engulfing everything inside. Despite the efforts of residents, the fire intensified and destroyed the structure before any formal rescue assistance could arrive. All household items, furniture, food supplies, and personal belongings were burnt to ashes.

Fortunately, the family members managed to escape safely.

In the second incident, a fire broke out in the house of Fazal Khaliq in Kopargah Bagyar village of Puran. The two-room house caught fire under mysterious circumstances and was soon engulfed in flames.

Locals rushed to the spot and tried to extinguish the fire using whatever means were available, but due to the strong winds and dry conditions, the flames spread rapidly. By the time the blaze was controlled, the house had been destroyed, leaving the family without shelter or necessities.

Rescue and firefighting teams could not reach the sites in time due to the mountainous and remote terrain of both villages.

The victims appealed to the district administration and provincial government to provide immediate financial assistance for the reconstruction of their homes. They also requested emergency relief tents and winter supplies.

Published in Dawn, October 27th, 2025

