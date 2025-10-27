MDCAT successfully conducted across KP

PESHAWAR: The Medical and Dental Colleges Admission Test (MDCAT-2025) for admission to public and private sector medical and dental colleges of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was successfully conducted under the supervision of the government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Khyber Medical University (KMU), Peshawar, in accordance with the guidelines of the Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC).

The test was simultaneously held in eight districts of the province — Peshawar, Mardan, Swat, Dir Lower, Kohat, Dera Ismail Khan, Malakand, and Abbottabad — at a total of 43 examination centres, where 39,986 candidates, including 20,266 male and 19,720 female students, appeared.

According to the regional data, 4,913 candidates appeared in Abbottabad, 2,381 in D.I. Khan, 537 in Dir Lower (Timergara), 1,920 in Malakand, 1,786 in Kohat, 5,093 in Mardan, 18,569 in Peshawar, and 4,787 in Swat. Reports received from all centres confirmed that the test was conducted in a peaceful, transparent, and well-organised manner.

The entire process was carried out in close coordination with the district administrations, police, FIA, IB, Special Branch and other relevant institutions to ensure full implementation of the administrative and security plan.

Parents, students and the general public expressed satisfaction with the overall arrangements and appreciated the KMU’s efforts for ensuring a transparent and merit-based examination process.

The chief secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Shahab Ali Shah along with secretary health Shahidullah Khan, vice chancellor KMU, Prof Ziaul Haq, and senior officials from FIA visited various examination centres in Peshawar and appreciated the exemplary arrangements.

Speaking on the occasion, the chief scretary lauded KMU’s commitment to upholding merit and transparency in all academic and administrative matters. Responding to a question, the KMU vice chancellor announced that the university was planning to computerize the MDCAT from next year, and all necessary measures would be taken in this regard at the institutional level.

Published in Dawn, October 27th, 2025