Four killed in Charsadda incidents

CHARSADDA: Four people, including a girl and a boy, were killed in different incidents in parts of Charsadda district on Sunday.

In the first incident, a teenage boy was killed and two others were injured in celebratory fire during a wedding ceremony in the Kharki Koroona area of Battagram police station. The victim was identified as Saifullah, 14. The two injured boys included Habibullah, 12, and Yasin Khan.

The police registered the case on the complaint of Saifullah’s father Hussainullah against one Hamad, son of Maazullah. The police have launched investigation.

In the other incident, a woman was shot dead allegedly by her husband over a domestic dispute in the limits of Shabqadar police station. The police registered a case on the complaint of the victim’s mother Khalida Bibi against her son-in-law Sakhawat and started investigation.

In yet another incident, a man was shot dead in front of his wife in the Prang police station limits.

The victim’s widow told the police that she along with her husband Tayyabullah was going to a doctor’s clinic for checkup when three accused Shahzar, Tajamul and their father, riding a motorcycle, opened fire on them. As a result, Tayyabullah died on the spot.

She told the police that the motive behind the incident was a dispute between her brother-in-law Haroon and the accused. The police registered a case and started investigation.

In the fourth incident, a young woman committed suicide by consuming poisonous pills over unknown reasons in the Matta Mughalkhel area. She died instantly. The police registered a case and launched investigation.

