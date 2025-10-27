Senior lawyer joins PTI

PESHAWAR: Senior lawyer and chairman of Justice Lawyers Forum, Peshawar, Yasir Khattak, on Sunday announced joining Pakistan Tehreek-i- Insaf along with dozens of other members.

Mr Khattak, a former general secretary of Peshawar High Court Bar Association, also announced merging his forum into Insaf Lawyers Forum, in the presence of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chief minister, Mohammad Sohail Afridi, and other leaders of the party at a ceremony held at the chief minister’s house.

The ceremony was also attended by PTI’s provincial president Junaid Akber, former KP governor Shah Farman, and leaders of ILF including advocates Ali Zaman, Malik Shahab and others.

Mr Khattak announced his as well as support of his other members to candidates of ILF in the elections of KP Bar Council, for which polling would be held across the province on November 1. He said that they would fully support Ali Zaman and other candidates of ILF in the polls.

Mr Khattak expressed confidence over the leadership of the former prime minister and PTI’s founder, Imran Khan, and vowed that they would struggle for supremacy of the Constitution and rule of the law in the country.

He vowed they won’t hesitate in rendering any sacrifices for the party.

Chief Minister Sohail Afridi and Junaid Akber welcomed the new entrants into the party and hailed merger of their forum into ILF.

Published in Dawn, October 27th, 2025