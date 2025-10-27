People evince great interest in Chitral expo

CHITRAL: The 2nd Chitral Expo organised by the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) in collaboration with the Chitral Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCCI)highlighted the region’s rich trade potential, tourism and cultural heritage.

Due to the pleasant weather and Sunday holiday, a large number of people thronged the venue from different locations of both Lower and Upper Chitral who evinced great interest in the different stalls.

The major event of the day was the ‘Chitral Economic Development conference 2025’ which identified investment opportunities in Chitral which will lead to bring about progress and prosperity in this poverty-stricken area by accelerating economic activities.

Those who spoke on the occasion included TDAP KP director general Nauman Bashir, Lower Chitral DC Muhammad Hashim Azim, CCCI president Haji Mahboob Azam and others.

Through the penal discussions on different potentials of the areas, the speakers said that by value addition, per unit cost of numerous local products could be multiplied manifold with increased marketability but this required special techniques and expertise.

They also identified the hydro power generation potential inall the valleys ofChitralwhere risk free investment can be made and this sector can provide employment opportunities to skilled and unskilled workers.

In the panel discussion, the challenges and opportunitiesindifferent sectors of economy including livestock, green energy, tourism and agriculture were discussedindetail.

Published in Dawn, October 27th, 2025