People protest ‘siege’ of War Mamund areas during operation

BAJAUR: People of Bajaur tribal district on Sunday staged a sit-in, demanding the restoration of peace and normalcy in the region.

People from different walks of life, including political and social activists, attended the sit-in in large numbers, held in Sadiqabad Bazaar of Khar tehsil.

Leaders of several political and religious parties and traders’ associations also attended the gathering, organised under the auspices of Bajaur Peace Jirga, which was triggered by the alleged two-day ‘siege’ of the Badan area of War Mamund during clashes between security forces and terrorists.

The participants of the rally, which was initially held at Umary Chowk, chanted slogans for peace, and later proceeded on foot towards Sadiqabad Bazaar, about five kilometres away.

Bajaur Peace Jirga head Sahibzada Haroon Rashid, PTI MPA Dr Hamidur Rehaman, ANP MPA Mohammad Nisar Khan, JUI-F district chief Maulana Abdur Rasheed, Nawagai tehsil council chairman Dr Khalilur Rehman, ANP president Gul Afzal Khan, former MNA and PTI leader Gul Zafar Khan, and others addressed the gathering.

They said that the sit-in was meant to express their anger over the two-day siege of Badan and adjacent areas during the ongoing clashes between security forces and terrorists, and to convey their concerns to the relevant authorities.

They alleged that the clashes had not only besieged the people of the areas but also put their lives in great danger, with some homes having been damaged during the fighting.

The protesters claimed that the authorities had assured them of bringing lasting peace to the district when they launched the ongoing targeted operation against terrorists in the areas of Mamund region on July 28.

However, they alleged that they hadn’t seen any visible improvement in the law and order situation despite thousands of families from both Lowi and War Mamund tehsils were displaced from their homes.

The speakers recalled that the authorities had also assured them that the operation would be limited only to the selected areas of Mamund, but the offensive was extended to several other areas of War Mamund and Khar tehsils.

The speakers feared that the operation could be extended to more areas of the district.

However, they vowed not to allow the operation to be extended and would make all-out efforts to press the authorities to conclude it instantly.

The sit-in lasted for several hours, concluded just before the sunset with Haroon Rashid announcing that a massive peace rally would be held on October 31.

Published in Dawn, October 27th, 2025