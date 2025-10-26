E-Paper | October 26, 2025

From The Past Pages Of Dawn: 1950: Seventy-five years ago: Reply to ‘no-war’

From the Newspaper Published October 26, 2025 Updated October 26, 2025 07:39am
DELHI: The Government of Bharat … have received Mr Liaquat Ali Khan’s reply to Pandit Nehru’s “no-war declaration” proposal. Officials of the External Affairs Ministry were [reportedly] studying the reply carefully. It was felt in knowledgeable circles, however, that following the reply … which [reportedly] does not mark any departure from Pakistan’s previous stand … efforts at reaching … a declaration … can be … said to have … [been suspended]. However, the question of referring at least two … problems — canal water and evacuee property — to arbitration, it was felt here … is not yet a dead issue… . — Delhi correspondent

[Meanwhile, according to reports from Flushing Meadows,] in his address to … the UN General Assembly … Mr Truman said the United Nations has three great roles to play in preventing wars. “First: it provides a way for negotiation and the settlement of disputes among nations by peaceful means.

“Second: It provides a way of utilising the collective strength of member nations, under the Charter, to prevent aggression. []Third: It provides a way through which, once the danger of aggression is reduced, the nations can be relieved of the burden of armaments.

Published in Dawn, October 26th, 2025

