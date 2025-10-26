Nadra blues

IN March this year, the CNIC of my wife expired. As such, she visited the National Database and Registration Authority (Nadra) Mega Centre in Karachi’s North Nazimabad area on June 28, to have it renewed (Token: 2182, Tracking ID: 505435119912). After due process, she was issued a renewed CNIC at a fee of Rs400.

However, when my wife went to obtain a SIM card, she was shocked to know that the system showed that her CNIC had been blocked by Nadra. On contacting the Nadra helpline (1777), instead of receiving any assistance, she was given a standard scripted response: “Since your renewed CNIC has already been issued, we cannot help you further.” On Aug 27, we visited the Nadra centre again, and were advised to undergo biometric re-verification, which she did (Token: 8521).

Unfortunately, this changed nothing as her CNIC continued to appear as blocked across all the relevant organisations, like telecom providers, banks and the passport office. Every Nadra official we approached told us that Nadra had done what it could and it was now an internal issue of other organisations.

On a friend’s advice, my wife applied for a Nadra Smart CNIC on Aug 30 (Token: 6339, Tracking ID: 505435228319). The process was repeated, a fee of Rs750 was paid, and the Smart CNIC was issued one month later. As was feared, her CNIC still appeared blocked during biometric verification everywhere else.

A complaint was lodged through Nadra’s website, but the only reply we received was a single-word email; ‘Resolved’. We later sent a complaint via email to Nadra’s Public Information Officer (PIO), and his response was the same; ‘Resolved’.

Despite our continuous efforts, including repeated visits to Nadra offices, my wife’s CNIC remains blocked even today. Her life is practically on a hold. Higher authorities at Nadra should take an immediate action to have my wife’s CNIC activated so that our prolonged ordeal and mental distress may finally come to an end.

Israr Ayoubi

Karachi

Published in Dawn, October 26th, 2025