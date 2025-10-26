E-Paper | October 26, 2025

Illegal SSGC bills

Published October 26, 2025
FOR the last more than a month, the Garden West area in Karachi has not received gas supply from the Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC). Despite repeated complaints, we were told that due to some repair work and laying of fresh gas pipelines, the supply had been suspended and would be resumed soon. After a lapse of one whole month, the SSGC did not supply gas to the locality, but what it did supply was a bunch of monthly bills to the residents. The minimum amount charged is more than Rs1,200. We are unable to understand that when the SSGC, by its own admission, did not supply any gas to the locality, what are these charges for.

The SSGC dug up streets across Karachi, but never bothered to refill the ditches or to repair the roads. During the recent rains, a number of vehicles had fallen in the very ditches that were dug up by the SSGC. And, yet, the SSGC has the audacity to send bills for the commodity it has not supplied. Even if the SSGC had billed for fixed charges, the amount would not have exceeded Rs500, but every bill is about 2.5 times of that amount. Can anyone at the SSGC explain what is going on?

M. Rafique Zakaria
Karachi

Published in Dawn, October 26th, 2025

